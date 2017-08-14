



Sushil Mishra, who is a wholesale distributor of various confectioneries from Assam and Shillong, had been altering the date of manufacture to ensure longer shelf life of the products.

“The confectionery items were brought from Shillong on August 12 but the date on the packet was August 13. We immediately lodged a complaint with police and asked for the godown to be shut down,” said a member of the NGO.

“The place was dirty and unfit for keeping food items. We are going to lodge a complaint with DC and SP on the matter and will approach Consumer Court to seek punishment for the trader,” AYC sources said.