Manipur prince Bir Tikendrajit and Thangal General were hanged to death on August 13, 1891 on the charge of waging war against the British, following Manipur’s defeat to the British forces. Since then, the day is observed as the Patriots’ Day every year.

Chief Minister Nongthombam Biren Singh, his Cabinet colleagues, former deputy chief minister Gaikhangam, MLAs, top civil and police officials and people paid tribute to the freedom fighters at the memorial of Yubraj Tikendrajit at Hicham Yaicham Pat, Moirangkhom in the morning.

Later, similar floral tribute ceremonies were also organised at the Thangal General Temple, Palace Compound here. Floral tributes were also paid at the Shaheed Minar, BT Park where Bir Tikendrajit and Thangal General were hanged to death publicly on this day in 1891.

Guard of honour to the martyrs by the contingents of the Manipur Rifles also marked this year’s Patriots’ Day functions in the State capital. A torch rally was organised by different women organisations of the State to mark the event.

Manipur Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president and MLA T Haokip and former chief minister O Ibobi along with other Congress MLAs and party leaders observed the Patriots’ Day at the Congress Bhavan in Imphal.

The day was also observed at the Thanga Memorial Park in Mayangkhang, 55 km north of Imphal, on Sunday. United Naga Council president Gaidon Kamei and Naga People’s Organisation president Moses and many citizens of the area took part in the programme.