School awarded

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Aug 13 - Royal Global School has been awarded with the title ‘Innovation in Campus Infrastructure’ in the 10th World Education Summit-2017 held in New Delhi on August 12. The award was presented by Ravi Gupta, Editor in Chief & CEO, Elets Technomedia. Principal Anubha Goyal received the award on behalf the school, a press release said.