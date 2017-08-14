It was 24 years and six months old. The average lifespan of the mammal in the wild is 25 years. Anju was born at the Zoo in 1993.

Anju had lost his eyesight about two years ago.

“We tried to treat him, but there was no improvement. He was not in display since then. He died around 4.30 pm yesterday,” a Zoo official said.

The post-mortem was carried out today and the animal buried on the Zoo premises.