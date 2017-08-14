Gaja Yatra initiative lauded

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Aug 13 - Pashu Pakshi Suraksha Aru Kalyan Samiti has welcomed the Gaja Yatra initiative launched by WTI in association with Project Elephant and Partners, and said that the initiative would go a long way in assessing and removing the hurdles plaguing elephant conservation. In a statement, the Samiti said that protection and restoration of elephant habitat and corridors held the key to long-term conservation of the elephant, which is increasingly being denied space with drastic loss of green cover in recent decades.