Proposed merger of OIL, IOCL opposed
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Aug 13 - The North Eastern Region Oil Workers’ Co-ordination Committee (NEROWCC) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi opposing the proposed merger of the Oil India Limited (OIL), Duliajan, with the Indian Oil Corporation Limited (IOCL), New Delhi.
“OIL is an upstream industry belonging to Navaratna companies, which is based in Assam, and IOCL is a downstream Maharatna company. Both the companies might suffer due to this merger,” the organisation argued.
The NEROWCC further opposed the merger of HPCL with ONGC and GAIL with BCPL and asked the Prime Minister to stop the proposed mergers.