Twelve teams of the 1st battalion and seven teams of the 12th battalion of NDRF are helping the affected people in Kokrajhar, Biswanath, Dhubri, Chirang, Bongaigaon and Chirang district for the last two days. Over 700 villagers have been evacuated and transported to the safer places. Two bodies have also been retrieved in Kokrajhar. The teams are also assisting the district administration in distribution of relief material.

“NDRF is always on the standby for the affected people in the time of need. People also need to keep emergency medicines, dry food and water for at least one week in low-lying areas till the situation completely improves,” said SK Shashtri, Commandant, 1st battalion, NDRF.