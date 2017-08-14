Accordingly, 15613 Kamakhya-Murkongselek Lachit Express will leave Kamakhya station at 8.30 pm and reach Murkongselek at 8 am next day, NFR Chief Public Relations Officer Pranav Jyoti Sharma said.

During return journey, the 15614 Murkongselek-Kamakhya Lachit Express will leave Murkongselek at 7 pm and arrive at Kamakhya at 7.05 am next day. The arrival and departure timings of the train at all stations en-route will change accordingly.

Meanwhile, the departure timings of the 15927 Rangiya-New Tinsukia Express, which runs four days a week (Monday, Tuesday, Friday and Saturday) and the 15967 Rangiya-Dibrugarh Express, which runs thrice a week (Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday), will be changed with effect from August 19. Both the trains will now leave Rangiya at 5.30 am instead of the old timing of 5.45 am.