It was organised in association with the Rotary Club of Gauhati West and the Inner Wheel Club Guwahati West.

Over 150 students, along with eminent persons from different walks of life attended the programme. The guest speaker was Prof Nirmali Medhi, Vice Principal of Handique Girls’ College. Amongst the dignitaries was Prof Gayatri Bezboruah, Head of the Department of Paediatrics, GMCH.

There was also an interactive session between the speakers and the audience on the medicinal values of fruits. President of the Rotary Club of Gauhati West Sanjib Kalita offered the vote of thanks.

At the end of programme fruits had been distributed amongst children.

The convenor of the programme, Dr Dibakar Kalita, a city-based paediatrician, spoke about developing natural food-eating habit among children. He impressed upon the young children to eat fruits and fresh vegetables and to make the kitchen herbal.