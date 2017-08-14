The State government also announced pension to fifteen artists and their family members of Rs 4,000 per month under the Assam Award of Pension to Artist & Special Pension to their Families Rules, 1987 to sixteen persons. The list includes Nareswari Kalita of Tezpur, Najma Haque of Jorhat, Jaya Saikia of Nalbari, Sandhya Das of Dispur, Bhanu Bania of Halodha, Pakhila Das of Nalbari, Mira Borpujari of Dibrugarh, Kamini Das of Pathsala, Bijuli Barua of Guwahati, Ilasi Gum of Haluating, Sepali Brahma of Kokrajhar, Bina Dutta of Hahchara (Sivasagar) and Aita Bora of Jorhat.

Meanwhile, the government also announced a one-time financial grant (ex gratia) of Rs 50,000 to 65 artistes and their families for their distinguished contribution in the field of art and culture for the year 2017. In addition, artiste pension for the year 2017 of Rs 8,000 per month was announced for 85 artistes for their contribution in the field of art and culture.