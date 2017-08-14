|
One-time spl aid to deceased artistes’ kin
Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Aug 13 - The State government today announced a one-time special assistance of Rs 50,000 to families of deceased artistes under the Assam Award of Special Pension (family pension) to their Families Rules, 1987. The list includes Minu Deka (wife of late Bijoy Deka of Lahkarpara), Hira Neog (wife of late Rabin Neog of Guwahati), Usha Deka Nayak (wife of late Dilip Nayak of Hajo), Mina Kalita (wife of late Debendra Nath Kalita of Nalbari), Dhrubalata Deka (wife of late Jiten Deka of Guwahati), Niva Bora (wife of late Prasen Bora of Guwahati), Bimala Srinath Hazarika (wife of late Ashim Hazarika of Guwahati), Arundhati Das (wife of late Tarun Chandra Das of Guwahati), Suniti Bagchi (wife of late Amalendu Bagchi of Guwahati), Juti Sarmah (wife of late Kirti Sarmah of Biswanath Chariali), Kalpana Bothra (wife of late Ashim Bothra of Biswanath Chariali), Jaymoti Kalita (wife of late Khagen Kalita of Halogaon), Gyanada Bala Das (wife of late Ananta Ram Das of Barpeta), Anjali Kakati (wife of late Upen Kakati of Dergaon) and Nilakhi Hazarika (wife of late Kartik Hazarika of Tezpur)
The State government also announced pension to fifteen artists and their family members of Rs 4,000 per month under the Assam Award of Pension to Artist & Special Pension to their Families Rules, 1987 to sixteen persons. The list includes Nareswari Kalita of Tezpur, Najma Haque of Jorhat, Jaya Saikia of Nalbari, Sandhya Das of Dispur, Bhanu Bania of Halodha, Pakhila Das of Nalbari, Mira Borpujari of Dibrugarh, Kamini Das of Pathsala, Bijuli Barua of Guwahati, Ilasi Gum of Haluating, Sepali Brahma of Kokrajhar, Bina Dutta of Hahchara (Sivasagar) and Aita Bora of Jorhat.
Meanwhile, the government also announced a one-time financial grant (ex gratia) of Rs 50,000 to 65 artistes and their families for their distinguished contribution in the field of art and culture for the year 2017. In addition, artiste pension for the year 2017 of Rs 8,000 per month was announced for 85 artistes for their contribution in the field of art and culture.