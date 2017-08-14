The name of the selected journalists are: Benoy Bhusan Sen, Dhubri; Rama Sankar Rai, Kamrup (Metro); Prema Dhar Sarma, Kamrup (Metro); Garga Ram Barman, Kamrup (Metro); Naren Hazarika, Kamrup (Metro); Probodh Ch Bordoloi, Kamrup (Metro); Krishna Ch Kalita, Kamrup (Metro); Ratneswar Talukdar, Barpeta; Amal Kr Gupta, Kamrup (Metro); Dwipen Dutta, Golaghat; Udayan Biswas, Kamrup (Metro); Keshab Kalita, Kamrup (Metro); Devendra Kr Pandey, Lakhimpur; Ajit Kr Patowary, Kamrup (Metro); Goverdhan Prashad Atal, Jorhat; Nirupama Borah, Lakhimpur; Pramod Kr Singh, Jorhat; Dharani Kalita, Kamrup (Metro); Bhakti Ram Roy, Kamrup (Metro); and Geetartha Pathak, Kamrup (Metro).

It is worth mentioning that the pensioners will receive a sum of Rs 8,000 per month during their life time. The pension scheme will come into force immediately and will be effected from April 1 this year.

Under the scheme, benefit of the pension will be extended to the widow or widower or minor children of the journalist at the rate of 50 per cent of the pension amount after his or her demise. In case of physically challenged or mentally disabled children, they will continue to get the pension at the rate of 50 per cent till the time they do not get employment.

The Assam Pension Scheme for Journalists has covered those retired journalists who have attained the age of 60 and domicile of the State of Assam and served as journalists for a minimum of 20 years preceding their date of retirement.