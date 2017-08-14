



The school, run by a single teacher, is not situated in a remote area but at Ambher village, 12th Mile, just 13 kilometres away from Guwahati city (Assam Secretariat).

A visit to the school, which has 50 students studying from Class 1 to Class V, revealed that it also lacks in the basic facilities like drinking water and furniture. A major problem that the students are facing this season is the leaking roof of the school, which obstructs regular classes. According to the locals, the school remains mostly closed on rainy days.

The lone teacher of the school – the school is being run under the Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan Assam – Jepolish Momin said it is almost impossible to run all the five classes single-handedly and at the same time.

Momin also revealed that a new assistant teacher, Kalpana Das, was appointed (vide appointment order no.EAA/SIU/822/2016/pt-II/35 dated 27th March, 2017) for the school by the Director of Elementary Education, but she was not accepted by the school management committee as she was from the Assamese medium.

The school management committee, the Garo Students’ Union and the local community forwarded a letter to the Block Elementary Education Officer of Dimoria education block regarding the issue, wherein they stated their inability to accept a teacher from the Assamese medium for the Garo-medium school.

A concerned resident of the area said that the block education officers and district education officers have failed to carry out their responsibilities vis-a-vis the school, which is ruining the future of the students. The pathetic condition of government schools discourages people from sending their children to such schools, he added.

Dimoria AASU unit president Jatindra Nath Deka also expressed his concern over the issue and demanded of the Education department to immediately take note of the poor condition of the school and provide educated and deserving Garo-medium teachers for it.