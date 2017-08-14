



NGO Save Guwahati Build Guwahati (SGBG) has registered its strong objection to the protests near Dighalipukhuri arguing that the immense trouble being faced by a sizable number of people, including school students, patients and elderly could not be justified in the name of democratic means of protest.

The NGO has decided not to extend any solidarity to the organisations/groups staging their protest on the road near the historic tank and also not to send their representatives to any such event.

Demanding the Kamrup (Metro) district administration designate another place in the city for holding protests etc., the SGBG members stated that the stretch of the road should be reopened to ease traffic congestion in the area.

Dighalipukhuri, apart from being a central location in Guwahati, also has in its periphery the Guwahati Railway Station, a number of educational institutions like schools and colleges, the Gauhati High Court, the CJM court and the DC office.

The protests that bring the traffic to a standstill for several hours also hamper several important tasks in the public offices located in the area.

“For the past several months, the common people are facing severe traffic jam on the GNB Road, GS Road, Ulubari, Pan Bazar, Barowari, Uzan Bazar, etc. Moreover, as the schools have reopened after the summer vacations, the condition has deteriorated,” SGBG president Krishna K Barua said.

“The road in front of the Dighalipukhuri entrance has been closed due to the protest activities and the MG road near the Gauhati High Court is also not pliable due to ongoing construction work. As a result, the commuters are facing immense problems in that area. The administration can offer a protest site at Dispur Last Gate or Khanapara for holding democratic protests,” said Satyen Doloi, secretary of SGBG.