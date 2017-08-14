The Prime Minister was talking over phone with Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal. Modi enquired about the scale of devastation caused by the current wave of flood in the State, an official press release here said.

Sonowal apprised the Prime Minister about the various measures taken by the State government for providing relief to the flood-affected people and also informed him that the administration of all flood-hit districts have been directed to ensure speedy relief distribution to the victims.

Notably, Principal Secretary of the Prime Minister’s Office, Nripendra Mishra today directed Assam Chief Secretary VK Pipersenia to submit a report to the PMO detailing the damage and devastation caused by the current wave of floods in the State.

On the other hand, the Chief Minister today visited a flood relief camp at Bhismak LP School at Panchmile, Sadiya and took stock of the arrangements for the inmates at the camp. He also visited Kundil riverside and directed the water resources department to take immediate measures to stop erosion. Continuous erosion by Kundil river has been causing serious threat to Panchmile, Lakhimigaon, Bogoribari apart from the Kundil bridge.

The Chief Minister informed the media persons that dredging of the Kundil river will be taken up during the winter season. He said the government was also taking steps for solving the problems of Amarpur area, including improvement in surface communication.