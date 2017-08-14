In a release here, the AASU said that the havoc caused by water released from Ranganadi project proved the fact that the mega dam projects would create serious problems for the State in the days to come.

Meanwhile, the AASU has called upon the government to launch rescue and relief operations on war footing for the benefit of the affected people. On its part, the Central government should not confine itself only to making assurances and extend helping hand to the State to tide over the crisis.