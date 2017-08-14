

Villagers on a road washed away by floodwaters in Bogibeel area of Dibrugarh, on Sunday. – UB Photos

Army personnel have been deployed in Kokrajhar and Nagaon districts to help the district administration in rescue operations. Altogether 1,83,584 people are taking shelter in 439 relief camps.

Surface communication between upper Assam and lower Assam districts via NH-37 has been snapped, as Brahmaputra flood water has overtopped the road at Jakhalabandha. A large number of vehicles, including night service buses coming from upper Assam areas have been stranded in Jakhalabandha area. Several foot bridges have also been washed away by flood water.

The Brahmaputra is flowing above its danger level at Neamatighat, Tezpur, Guwahati, Goalpara and Dhubri. Its tributaries Burhidehing, Subansiri, Dhansiri-South, Jia Bharali, Puthimari, Manas, Beki and Sankosh are also flowing above their respective danger levels. In the Barak valley, Katakhal and Kushiyara are also flowing above their respective danger levels.

Meanwhile, the Army and the Air Force officials today assured the State administration full cooperation in rescue operations within the shortest possible time. This assurance was given to the State Chief Secretary in a meeting here that reviewed the flood situation. The meeting also decided to carry out daily review of the flood situation till the overall situation improves, Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) sources said.

The official ASDMA flood bulletin here this evening said the local administration, local communities, SDRF, NDRF and the Indian Army have rescued 3,830 marooned people in the districts of Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, Morigaon, Nagaon, Golaghat, Majuli, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia and in all, 145 boats have been pressed into service in these districts.

The affected districts include are Dhemaji, Lakhimpur, Biswanath, Sonitpur, Darrang, Baksa, Barpeta, Bongaigaon, Chirang, Kokrajhar, Dhubri, South Salmara, Morigaon, Nagaon, Karbi Anglong, Golaghat, Jorhat, Majuli, Sivasagar, Dibrugarh and Tinsukia.

In terms of the size of the population affected, Dhubri district has emerged as the worst. Altogether 3,98,421 people have been affected by the flood in the district. It is followed by Morigaon district (3,14,964), Kokrajhar (2,36,582), Bongaigaon (2,07,901), Barpeta (1,84,459) and South Salmara (1,63,2350.

The flood waters have affected a total crop area of 1,34,740 hectares, besides affecting 7,77,871 big animals, 4,61,527 small animals and 8,84,680 poultry.

Nagaon Correspondent adds: Panic situation prevailed in Nagaon, Kaliabor, Jakhalabandha and other parts of the district due to breach of the Hatimura dyke last night. The breach in the dyke occurred between Borghup Hill and Hatimura and as a result, Brahmaputra water is flowing through its Kolong stream.

People of Nagaon district perhaps are experiencing a flood of such a huge impact after the flood of 1968. The local administration last night asked the residents of the Nagaon town living on the bank of the Kolong to vacate their residences and this activated the panic button among many people in the town.

Flood waters have inundated large parts of Jakhalabandha and Kaliabor areas. The Jakhalabandha police station, hospital, market, T Aao Stadium and their neighbouring areas are totally submerged by flood waters. A wall of the T Aao Stadium has also collapsed under the pressure from flood water.

Union Minister Rajen Gohain, State ministers Keshab Mahanta and Atul Bora, and a number of top officials visited the affected areas.

It is reported that in the remote areas some people are still marooned.

The Laokhowa Wildlife Sanctuary has also been affected due to the breach in the Laokhowa Shantijan Dyke, while the Kopili water has damaged a service road near Raha.