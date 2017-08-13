Tinsukia flood scene critical

Correspondent

TINSUKIA, Aug 12 - With gradual inundation of fresh areas by the flood waters, the situation in Tinsukia district as a whole has become very critical. Flood waters of the Brahmaputra, Dibru, Dhola, Doomdooma etc. have inundated vast areas at Barekuri, Talap, Guijan etc. within the district. The situation in Dibru Saikhowa National Park, including the forest villages of Laika and Dodhia near the national park have become more critical. The district administration has provided relief material and rescue operations were launched by SDRF teams in various places of the district. Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who visited Tinsukia today took stock of the overall flood situation in the district and visited a relief camp at Dhelakhat here. He stated that the State Government was duty-bound to provide all necessary relief etc. to the people in the flood-affected areas. In the meantime, the Tinsukia district administration announced the closure of educational institutions situated in the flood-affected areas of the district.