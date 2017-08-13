The deluge has posed grave threat in three other revenue circles also, namely Chabua, Dibrugarh East and Moran revenue circles. Some 88 villages in the district have already been submerged and the flood water is showing no sign of receding. The district administration has set up 15 relief camps in Chabua, one in Dibrugarh East and two in Dibrugarh West. Altogether, 3,610 flood-affected villagers have been accommodated in these relief camps.

The NDRF and SDRF personnel rescued some 1,300 people, including women and children from the affected areas. The administration is also in touch with the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force in case of necessary help if the situation so demands, officials from the district administration informed.

In the last 24 hours, the district administration distributed some 307,002 quintals of rice, 56.128 quintals of dal, 16 quintals of salt, candles, mosquito nets, mosquito repellants and biscuits, besides 48,000 water purifier tablets and 62,000 drinking water pouches.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today visited the relief camp at Dinjan Hazarimal Higher Secondary School under Chabua circle along with MLAs Pradhan Baruah and Vinod Hazarika. He also visited flood-affected areas in Tinsukia district.