About 24 forest camps and tongis in the Eastern range of Agaratoli, 19 forest camps in the Central range of Kohora (Kaziranga), 20 camps/tongis in Western range of Bagori and 9 forest camps/tongis in Burapahar range and 6 in Northern range under Kaziranga National Park have been inundated by the constantly-rising flood water.

Similarly, in Bokakhat beat also, three forest camps and tongis have been affected by flood water. Sources in Kaziranga Forest Department informed that two forest camps in Eastern range and five from Northern range of Kaziranga National Park had been shifted. One forest camp from Bokakhat beat had been shifted. There are a total of 188 forest camps/tongis in Kaziranga National Park.

Till date, the water level at Dhansirimukh under Bokakhat sub-division had been flowing above the danger level at 1.99 metres and was still maintaining a rising trend. In the meantime, time cards had been issued to drivers on NH-37 at KNP in order to control the speed of passing vehicles.