A senior district administration official told The Assam Tribune this evening that the Besamara-Halodhibari embankment near Jengraimukh and Nayabazar areas in Upper Majuli got breached due to rapid increase of water and current in the river.

He said that the total number of villages submerged has gone up to 65, affecting a population of approximately 51,000.

The official said that the administration has undertaken rescue measures and has been providing relief material in full swing, and so far opened four camps for the flood-hit people. More relief camps are likely to be opened soon.

The official said that one team each of SDRF and NDRF were involved in rescuing trapped people from remote areas. He said by tomorrow another four teams of NDRF were expected to reach Majuli.

He said senior officials led by Majuli Deputy Commissioner PG Jha were camping at Upper Majuli to supervise rescue and relief measures.

Tomorrow, Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, who represents Majuli Assembly seat, is scheduled to visit the river island to take stock of the situation.