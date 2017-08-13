NEEPCO on Thursday opened Gate No. 3 of its dam four times from 200 mm height to 1,200 mm height, thereby releasing additional water on the downstream of Ranganadi. This caused rise in water level on the river, which passed through the breached portion on its left embankment at Bogoleejan in North Lakhimpur at great speed, inundating Adivasigaon, Ujani Khamti-Baligaon, Baligaon, Hatilung, Jorhatiya, Bowalguri and Bogoleejaan villages once again.

On Friday, NEEPCO again released water from its No. 3 dam gate up to 2,300 mm height, which saw rise in water level of the Ranganadi on its entire downstream course in Lakhimpur district. The rising water again entered the flood-ravaged areas through the breached portion of its right side embankment at Jainpur in Telahee Development Block inundating Baniyagaon, Mazgaon, No. 2 Jorhatiya, Naharbari, Bhekeli, Jamuguri, Konhuwa Doloni, Gossain Paam, Tantimara etc. and submerged many rural roads.

According to the Water Resources Department, all the major rivers of the district, including the Brahmaputra, Subansiri, Dikrong, Pabha and Kakoi were flowing above the danger level till the time of filing this report. Massive erosion by the Subansiri and Dikrong have also affected many villages at Bogeenadi and Bihpuria in Lakhimpur district.

Meanwhile, the Indo-Global Social Service Society (IGSSS) North East office has conducted a flood relief programme in Lakhimpur district. With the support of HDFC and CAID through START Fund, CDRN, Salubrity and Pabulum, the organisation reached out to a total of 2,600 families with hygiene and NFI kit comprising of detergent and bath soap, sanitary napkins, buckets and mugs, mosquito nets, tarpaulin, bedsheets, rope, ORS and glucose packets.

The NGO also distributed of 1,817 water filters in 21 villages of Telahee Block. Further, IGSSS conducted health camps in four villages of Luit-Khabolu GP with support from AmeriCares. The organisation intends to respond to another 1,350 families through support from Irish Aid in the coming days.