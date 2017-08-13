Already 11 forest camps, including five from Kohora central range, two from Eastern range of Agaratoli and two from Western range from Bagori have been submerged by rising flood water in Kaziranga.

According to information available from Eastern Assam Wildlife Division, the water level is increasing at a fast rate inside the forest of Kaziranga at 2 feet per interval. Already patrolling had been further intensified in and around Kaziranga National Park.