100-year-old Ras Mandir goes under water

Correspondent

MORIGAON, Aug 12 - The century-old Sri Krishna Ras Mandir at Kathoni village under Lahorighat circle in Morigaon district was totally submerged on Thursday by the heavy erosion of the Brahamaputra. It may be mentioned here that the whole of Lahorighat revenue circle was threatened by flood and erosion of the mighty river in the first week of July. The main dyke was breached at Kathoni last month affecting hundreds of families of Kahoni , Palahguri and Mikirgaon villages. Kathoni LP School, health centres and naamghar were shifted to other places. The century old Sri Krishna Ras Mandir was the last social institution in the area. Tears rolled down the eyes of the villagers as the Ras festival they observed every year will come to an end. In the Ras festival of Kathoni Ras Mandir, people irrespective of caste and religion took part. Even the Muslim community extended its full cooperation to Kathoni Ras festival for decades together. Meanwhile, the erosion of the Brahmaputra took a serious turn breaching the coffer dyke which was constructed by the Water Resource Department, at several points.