Several villages submerged in Chabua

ANN Service

CHABUA, Aug 12 - The mighty Brahmaputra river has submerged a vast area under the Chabua Revenue Circle. The flood-affected areas are Charisuti, Tengabari, Mirigaon, Gereki, Nepali gaon, Muluk gaon, Kuli gaon etc. The flood-affected people have taken shelter in several flood relief camps. Many domestic animals have been drowned in the flood and several acres of cultivated lands are reeling under the water.