The award was presented by KD Tripathi, Secretary, MoP&NG to Utpal Bora, Chairman and Managing Director, OIL in the presence of DK Sarraf, Chairman FIPI and Chairman and Managing Director-ONGC and members of the Board of Oil India Limited and other senior officials.

The Award is in recognition of Oil India Limited’s leading performance in exploration, development and operational efficiencies in exploration and production for oil and gas while complying with the norms of environment and occupational health as well as taking additional initiatives for environment protection, states a company release.