Kokrajhar Deputy Commissioner Bibekananda Chaoudhury held a meeting to review the overall flood situation in the district with all the concerned department heads. He also visited some areas where the rivers have caused massive damage.

Talking to this correspondent, highly- placed civil officials said that the NDRF team, Army and other paramilitary forces have been put in place to rescue flood-affected people from different areas of Kokrajhar. Army and other paramilitary forces are also providing every support to the district administration to combat the situation, he said.

Meanwhile, on Thursday night one Suranjana Dutta (38) of Salmara village under Fakiragram PS in the district drowned in Salmara canal. Soon after the incident, local people and police recovered his dead body. The Kokrajhar DC Bibekananda Choudhury and State Minister Promila Rani Brahma visited the victim’s house today.

It may be mentioned here that more than 199 villages under Kokrajhar, Dotma, Bhawraguri, Gossaigaon and Bogribari revenue circles were flooded in Kokrajhar district following the rising water levels of different rivers. Besides, different areas of Kokrajhar town like Subashpally, Mijingnwgwr, Bidhanpally, Santinagar, Bagansali etc., are also under flood waters.