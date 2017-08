Assam Police Blues in semis



TIHU, Aug 12 - Assam Police Blues cruised into the semifinals of the 40th Naroram Barman Football Tournament with a 1-0 victory against Nabajyoti AC of Guwahati in the first quarterfinal being played at the Chamata Stadium, near here today. Chitajit Chutia of AP Blues netted the match winning goal. ASEB will take on Football Academy Jaraguri, Gosaigaon tomorrow, stated a release.