In the semifinal Saidul defeated YD Singh of Manipur AG 4-0 and in the final he downed Chinku Rajkhowa 4-2 who beat Manas Pratim Das of Assam 4-3 in the second semifinal.

In the closing function RK Goel IA and AS Accountant General Tripura gave away the prizes

The AG Assam team has already qualified to take part in the All India AG Table Tennis Tournament to be held at Nagpur.

Assam Police Blues in semis

TIHU, Aug 12: Assam Police Blues cruised into the semifinals of the 40th Naroram Barman Football Tournament with a 1-0 victory against Nabajyoti AC of Guwahati in the first quarterfinal being played at the Chamata Stadium, near here today.

Chitajit Chutia of AP Blues netted the match winning goal. ASEB will take on Football Academy Jaraguri, Gosaigaon tomorrow, stated a release.