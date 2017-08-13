In another incident, a team of Narcotics department and border police arrested one Hauliansiama Mizo (33) during a checking in Imphal East district on Wednesday, a release said. About 350 grams of heroin number 4 and 4,000 number of WY tablets were recovered from his possession.

Pineapple Fest: Manipur Pineapple Festival Committee is getting ready to hold the two-day State level Manipur Pineapple Festival at Khousabung village in Churachandpur district on August 25 and 26.