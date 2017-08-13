The event was held at Luglei Venglai locality where a large crowd including non-tribals gathered to take delight at the festival.

A spokesman of the group said that all religious minorities must oppose if some ‘religious bigots’ try to impose their religious and communal agenda on others.

Earlier, a beef feast was organised in Aizawl on June 12, the day Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh and Union Minister of State for Home Kiren Rijiju were in the Mizoram capital to attend a meeting with Chief Ministers of the Northeastern States sharing international border with Myanmar.