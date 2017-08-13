Inaugurating the project, Pema said, “The ISBT will go a long way in benefiting the people of the State by reducing vehicular traffic pressure in the twin city of Itanagar and Naharlagun.”

He informed that the new Inter-State Truck Terminus at the same location will be completed within this month and the new convention hall at IG Park here will be completed by December next. Also, on pipeline are MLA apartment, which will be completed on time, said the Chief Minister.

The Chief Minister also said that Union Railway Ministry has been asked to increase the service of Intercity Express from Guwahati to Naharlagun to five days a week.

He said that State Government will soon avail the UDAN - regional air connectivity scheme to start flight services from major cities in Assam to Arunachal Pradesh.