Assam Rifles troops undertook an operation at 17 Mile in the district last night and apprehended the rebel, Defence sources said.

A pistol and live ammunition were recovered from his possession. He had been previously apprehended by Assam Rifles at Changlang Town on October 8 last year while carrying out extortion and has been on bail since October 26 last year.

On interrogation, he admitted he had received three months weapons training at NSCN Pongphung Camp at Tizit under Mon district in Nagaland. – PTI