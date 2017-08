SBI donates to Manipur relief fund

Staff Reporter

GUWAHATI, Aug 12 - State Bank of India has contributed Rs 50 lakh to Manipur Chief Minister’s Relief Fund. PVSLN Murty, Chief General Manager, SBI, NE Circle, handed over the cheque to Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh at his office on Thursday in presence of Kamal Khanal, Regional Manager, SBI Imphal Region.