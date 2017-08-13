Correspondent
IMPHAL, Aug 12 - Coalition of Indigenous’ Rights Campaign (CIRCA) Manipur organised a day-long discourse on ‘Manipur nationhood & Instrument of Accesssion, 1947’ here on Friday.
Speaking on the occasion, spokesperson of CIRCA Ningthouja Lancha expressed the view that the solution to the present situation lies in restoring the pre-merger political status to Manipur.
Dr K Sanatomba expressed his desire that the Instrument of Accesssion should be used as framework of creating a golden path to initiate dialogue and negotiation.