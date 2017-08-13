AIZAWL, Aug 12 - Security has been beefed up in Mizoram in view of the coming Independence Day celebrations in the State, a senior police officer said.
SP of Aizawl, Neihchungnunga said that though there was no specific threat from any terrorist or militant groups, elaborate security arrangements were made to ensure peaceful celebrations of the Independence Day.
He said that strict vigil has been maintained in important government offices and vital installations while security was also beefed up in the Lengpui airport near Aizawl. – PTI