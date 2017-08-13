Meanwhile, Co-ordination Committee (CorCom), Garo National Liberation Army (GNLA), United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) and United People’s Liberation Army (UPLA) have announced today to boycott the Independence Day. CorCom is the conglomeration of four Meitei underground groups – UNLF, RPF/PLA, PREPAK and PREPAK (Progressive).

The joint statement of the militant groups said, “During the protest hours of 1 am to 6.30 pm we are calling for total shutdown of educational institutions and other training facilities, shops, business establishments, factories and all forms of transport”. However, emergency services including media and religious activities have been exempted, the statement added.