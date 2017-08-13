Several tribal parties have been pressing for more power to the district council. While Indigenous People’s Front of Tripura (IPFT) has raised Twipraland demand to protect the rights of the indigenous people, the INPT is of the view of giving more power to the Council.

The assurance to visit the poll-bound State came when INPT president Bijoy Kumar Hrangkhwal and party general secretary Jagadish Debbarma called on the Union Home Minister in New Delhi today.

In the meeting, Hrangkhwal alleged that the CPI-M-led Government has not been giving power to the State’s tribal council even though the party is running the autonomous body.

“Despite repeated pleas, the State Government is yet provide adequate funds which has affected the developmental work of the Council”, he pointed out.

After giving a hearing, the Union Minister said that the Centre has no reservation to give more autonomy or power to the autonomous tribal council under the constitutional frame work.

“I will visit Tripura soon to explore ways for providing power to the TTAADC in order to protect the rights of indigenous people living in the backward region”, he assured.