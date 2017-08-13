UNC President Gaidon Kamei led a team of 12 members to the talk which was upgraded to a political level. Three Manipur Ministers V Hangkhalian, N Kayisii and Th Radheshyam accompanied by two senior officials represented the State Government.

Joint Secretary of Ministry of Home Affairs (in charge of North East) Satyendra Garg representing the Government of India chaired the talk which aimed to find an amicable solution following the creation of seven new districts by the previous Congress Government. UNC had been protesting against the creation of new districts particularly Kangpokpi and Jiribam. However, the agitation was withdrawn following an understanding with the newly-formed BJP-led coalition government which came to power in March this year.

As per the agreement reached in the talk today, UNC appreciated the State Government for elevating the talks to political level, sources said.

Besides agreeing to hold the next round of talk in September this year, both the State Government and UNC reportedly agreed “to mutually respect the agreements signed in the previous talks and to avoid any provocation till the dialogue process is taken to its logical end.”

Meanwhile, apprehending a roll back of creation of Kangpokpi district, people staged a lightening public rally at Kangpokpi town on Friday. Kuki Inpi Kangpokpi district and Kuki Students Organisation Sadar Hills sent a memorandum to Prime Minister and Chief Minister to safeguard the newly created Kangpokpi district and ensure that there is no roll back or alteration of its existing boundaries.