Flood waters in South Garo Hills have ensured that more than a 100 families being moved to safer ground while in the Dalu region in West Garo Hills, another 100 more families are currently based in camps on higher ground.

“We have been distributing relief to the families affected by the flood. Half of the town including schools and market area is under floodwater. The situation is very bad and all possible help is being extended to the affected families,” said Shella Marak, Deputy Commissioner of South Garo Hills.

“Our team is compiling reports on the extent of damages from different parts of the district,” added Marak.

The venue for Independence Day celebration in the town is submerged while road communication has been disrupted between Baghmara and Tura due to flooding at Dimapara area, about 50 km from Tura. The Simsang river is flowing above danger level in different parts of South Garo Hills.

The other affected areas in South Garo Hills are – Karukol, Dimapara and Gasuapara. Police and BSF personnel rescued several persons stranded in their houses this morning. However, no loss of life has been reported so far.

There were also reports of flood in villages under Dalu Block in West Garo Hills district.

“There are currently four relief camps in Dalu where over one hundred families are taking shelter. We are providing relief materials to the affected,” said DC of WGH, Pravin Bakshi.

The plain belt of WGH has remained unaffected till now though the waters of Brahmaputra and its tributary Jinjiram is said to be steadily rising.

In South West Garo Hills road links were disrupted due to landslides and floodwater touching roads in places like Damalgre and Mukdangra, official sources said.