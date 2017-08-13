Staff Reporter
GUWAHATI, Aug 12 - Chalachittram, an organisation of art and culture, paid tributes to eminent filmmaker and writer Dr Bhabendra Nath Saikia at Jyoti Chitraban today.
On the occasion, Abartan, a film by Dr Saikia, was also screened in the presence of a distinguished gathering.
Chalachittram also felicitated several writers, publishers and actors who were associated with Dr Saikia.
Pradip Baruah, Editor of Assamese fortnightly Prantik, threw light on Dr Saikia with whom he had a long and close association.