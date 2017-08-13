Scholarship money was given to the students securing 1st, 2nd and 3rd rank in each school. Consolation prizes were given to two students from each school.

Scholarships were awarded to the students of Maragdala LP School, Sarutari LP School, Tamulikuchi ME School and Tamulikuchi High School.

An official of Surya Gold Cement Company said they organise scholarship programmes every year to inspire the students of the region.