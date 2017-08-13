Sok Divas will be observed by all districts and subdivisions of the State on that day. The deputy commissioners and sub-divisional officers will arrange for observance of the Sok Divas in their respective headquarters, official sources said.

At 11 am on that day, the officers and staff of all departments and all heads of offices in the district will participate in the Sok Divas by observing one minute’s silence in memory of the children and other persons who lost their lives, and will also take a pledge against all acts of terrorism and militant violence.

The national flag will be flown at half mast on August 16 at all government offices, educational institutions and at all other places where the national flag is normally flown. A public meeting will be convened centrally in all headquarters involving all leading citizens, members of civil society and all educational institutions to observe the Sok Divas.

Ministers, Members of Parliament and MLAs will attend the public meetings if available in the district or subdivision.

Besides this, the Deputy Commissioner of Dhemaji will convene a public meeting centrally inviting all leading citizens, members of civil society, teachers and students of educational institutions. He will arrange programmes like all-faith prayer, offering floral tributes in honour of the departed souls.