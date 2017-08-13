The CCTOA will also organise a human chain between Sonapur and Jagiroad on October 12 on the same issue.

It alleged that the ST candidates have been deprived of their due employment against 12,155 posts of various cadres under 59 State government departments. Altogether 547 regular posts of primary teachers reserved for the plains tribe candidates in the Barak Valley have been sought to be de-reserved on the pretext of non-availability of candidates who are fluent in Bengali.

It has also alleged that the State government has been maintaining a soft corner towards those who are encroaching upon land in the tribal belt and blocks. These encroachers include people of doubtful citizenship, traders from outside the State, etc.