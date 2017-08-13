Addressing the media here, Hazarika said a large number of criminal cases reported by the media clearly depict that the accused persons are mostly of doubtful identity, and their surnames and nature of crime further reveal that a large number of people of Bangladeshi origin are involved in criminal activities here.

“Just to have an indicator, we examined the daily cause list, which is the list of bail cases in the criminal cases listed with the Gauhati High Court from August 7 to August 11, 2017. It was found that over 54 per cent of accused were those of Bangladeshi origin,” he alleged.

The cause list of five days as analysed by the Manch suggests that of the 473 accused seeking bail, 257 belong to the Bangladeshi origin.

Further hitting out at the State government for adopting discriminatory policies with regard to payment of compensation to the indigenous people, Hazarika said a feeling of insecurity has gripped the indigenous population, of late.

“The killing of ABMSU leader Lafikul Islam was unfortunate. But, it evoked very prompt response from the State machinery, including visits by ministers, the DGP, good compensation and two government jobs to the family members. Such compensation was not even paid to the martyrs of the Assam Movement or their families.

“On the other hand, Arnamai Bora, a 58-year-old headmistress, was raped and murdered at Jamunamukh with the prime suspect being of Bangladeshi origin. Forget about government job and compensation, neither the Chief Minister nor any one from his Cabinet spoke against this crime,” he added.

The Manch members further alleged that if this trend continues in the State, in no time, the people of Assam will become refugees in their own land.