The girl was found roaming near Narengi by some villagers, who then handed her over to the Noonmati police station. Police subsequently called up ACRD and the NGO brought her to its rehabilitation centre Nava Jeevan at Sikarhati, Barihat. However, she ran away from the centre before she could be transferred to the women’s shelter in Jalukbari. Together with local police, ACRD launched an extensive search for two days, before locating her in the Rani block in Kamrup district. She was then handed over to her family who were frantically looking for her for the past week.

“We are happy the girl has been found and is with her parents now. She appeared traumatised and needs to be given the right treatment. ACRD is thankful to Rani police for their prompt action and for helping us in reuniting her with the family,” said Prerna Changkakati, executive director, ACRD.