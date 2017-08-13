Asking the government to strengthen the vernacular medium schools in the State on a priority basis, the student body said steps must be taken for teaching English properly in the vernacular medium schools.

The AASU said that since even the deserving candidates of vernacular medium schools won’t be able to appear in the interview for the post of teachers, such interviews must be cancelled and equal opportunities must be created for all the deserving candidates.

“We have also written to Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal regarding this, seeking his intervention on the issue,” the student body added.