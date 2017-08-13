Health officials said four H1N1 deaths have been reported till August 10, two of them in Guwahati and one each in Sonitpur and Nagaon.

As the deadly swine flu virus continued to spread its tentacles, the authorities of the Health department are mulling administering vaccine to medicos and medical staff. The department is in the process of procuring the vaccines. Health officials say the flu has just started and there could be more infections in the days to come.

“The air-borne infection cannot be controlled. We will have to monitor the situation throughout the year. Preparedness is the key,” said the Health department’s nodal officer Dr BC Bhagowati.

He said hospitals were being sensitised to handle the situation.

“All hospitals have been directed to keep ready ICUs and isolation wards. We are ensuring there is sufficient stock of medicines. The district hospitals have been directed to keep aside six beds each for swine flu patients,” the officer said.

Dr Bhagowati underlined the need for patients to maintain social distancing.

“Anyone who gets infected must ensure that he keeps himself at a distance from the society to ensure that the infection doesn’t spread,” he added.

As many as 736 persons have died due to the deadly H1N1 virus in India since January this year, data from Union Health Ministry compiled till July 30 reveals. Up to 15,121 persons have been infected with the virus this year.

Maharashtra has the largest number of infections, up to 3,450, and has recorded the most deaths up to 358. Maximum deaths were in Maharashtra (358) followed by Gujarat (107), Kerala (70) and Rajasthan (59).