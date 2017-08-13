Adding to the ordeal of the minor girl, she has now also been ‘disowned’ by her family.

The 45-year-old accused, who is a close acquaintance of the family, however is still at large.

Although the girl’s family has lodged a complaint with the local police, it has refused to take custody of the unfortunate victim as doctors found her two-month pregnant.

The First Information Report (FIR) was lodged on July 28 and the case is registered under Section 6 of the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, 2012.

After the victim was produced before the Child Welfare Committee (CWC), she was sent to the State Home for Women, Jalukbari.

The FIR also stated that the accused had threatened the girl of dire consequences if she decides to lodge any complaint against him.

The parents of the Class VI student refused to take her back home because they have been reportedly getting threats from some ‘unknown forces’.

“The accused used to visit our place in our absence and used to torture my daughter in an inhuman manner. She was threatened not to discuss the matter with anyone. It was only when we went to the doctor that she was found to be pregnant,” the FIR said.

Sources informed that the girl, who is in need of care and protection, is being given proper counselling.

Justice however still eludes the victim girl with the accused still moving around freely.