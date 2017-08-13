



“We had a unique event featuring two evergreen artistes of Assam to mark the World Youth Day. Our members had an enlightening interaction with Nilpawan Baruah who inspired us with his gentle and generous words. We also paid respect to the ‘Nightingale of Assam’ Dipali Borthakur by singing her songs and reciting a few poems by some legendary Assamese poets,” a NEDA member said.

Both the artistes appreciated NEDA’s effort in organising such a programme that comprised art, music, culture and enriching discussions.

The organisation felicitated the duo with a traditional japi and a gamosa each. The programme was conducted by Bishaldeep Kakati, Manas Thakuria, Shah Alam Ali, Bidyut Deka, Palash Jyoti Gogoi, Titha Pratim Nath, Mrinmoy Baruah and Tuntun Timongpi.