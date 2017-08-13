



Minister of State for Health Anupriya Patel and the Union health secretary will take stock of the situation at Gorakhpur, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said.

Gorakhpur district magistrate Rajeev Rautela had said yesterday that at least 30 children died in the state-run Baba Raghav Das Medical College within 48 hours since August 10.

Uttar Pradesh Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh had said that according to reports from the paediatric department of the college, 60 children died due to various diseases since August 7. Though the Gorakhpur district magistrate had not given any reason for the deaths, an official here had said that according to the Gorakhpur SP, 21 children died due to oxygen supply shortage.

Meanwhile, the principal of BRD Medical College was today suspended for his “irresponsible act” of allegedly delaying payments to the oxygen supplier, which led to the death of 30 infants, Uttar Pradesh Health Education Minister Ashutosh Tandon said. He said a probe, led by the chief secretary, had also been ordered.

The Congress today said Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Health Minister Siddharth Nath Singh should resign taking “moral responsibility” for the death of 30 infants at the state-run hospital.

In Lucknow, terming the death of infants as an outcome of the Uttar Pradesh government’s “gross criminal negligence”, the SP and BSP today demanded a high-level inquiry into the incident. – PTI